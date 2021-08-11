THE WASHROOM LAUNDRY SERVICE, LOCAL WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS, EXPANDING TO FAYETTEVILLE TO FURTHER ASSIST THE COMMUNITY
Official logo for The Washroom Laundry Service, a premium mobile laundry and dry cleaning company providing a wide range of quality dry cleaning and laundry services for all apparel, household and commercial needs in North Carolina.
The Washroom Laundry Service, a premium mobile laundry & dry-cleaning service based in Charlotte has succeeded despite COVID-19 & is expanding to Fayetteville.
Built from the ground up by Saichelle McNeill and beginning operations in 2016, the Washroom Laundry Service faced challenges as many small businesses did at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, McNeill was quick to shift the business to a fully mobile model and has seen it flourish. The emphasis on cleanliness across the board caused businesses to redefine their cleaning procedures and turn to The Washroom for assistance.
Within the past year alone, the local laundry and dry-cleaning service has grown exponentially. From launching a brand-new website with a seamless scheduling tool to working with Airbnb owners to offering in-home alteration services, they truly have expanded their offerings to meet the needs of everyone in the current environment. With a regular client base of both individual households and large contracts in Charlotte and the surrounding area, and the ability to handle up to 8,000 pounds of laundry per day, McNeill has decided to bring The Washroom back to her hometown of Fayetteville.
“We’re a homegrown business,” said McNeill. “I’m born and raised here.”
The ties to family played a large part in McNeill’s decision to make Fayetteville the mobile laundry service’s next keystone location. Her cousin owns and operates a local salon, which would love to utilize her services. Furthermore, the community in Fayetteville is expanding and opening to new residents and businesses, and The Washroom wants to be a part of it.
“We want to be vital to what’s good about the community,” said McNeill.
Over the course of the pandemic, the mobile laundry service held contracts with essential workers, homeless shelters, and more. The Washroom brings that same community spirit with them to Fayetteville.
It is important to McNeill that The Washroom be an employer of choice, and a positive work environment, not only as a business owner, but as a member of the community. She describes the team as a family, and remains active in all facets of business operations. Pitching in wherever she is needed, McNeill will pick up, wash, fold, and deliver the clothes herself.
“There’s nothing about this job that’s easy,” said McNeill. “But we make it look easy.”
Fayetteville is just the next step in The Washroom’s mission to become a pillar in their community, their industry, and their region. McNeill also has her eyes on the Raleigh-Durham and Greensboro Winston-Salem areas, as well as Charleston in South Carolina. She even has a YouTube channel in the works to share her insights and expertise with the world. Her dream is to launch a Washroom Mobile Unit with washers and dryers to be transported throughout impoverished communities and allow those in need to utilize it, as necessary.
The Washroom Laundry Service is woman-owned and HUB-certified, a certified small business enterprise, a certified disadvantage business enterprise, and excited to be expanding their services to the Fayetteville area. The business will remain mobile only, and customers can schedule their first service online. Services are intended to begin in August prior to the first day of school.
McNeill and her team strive to provide their customers with a service plan tailored to their individual needs. Some of their many service options include free commercial & residential pick-up and delivery, hypo allergenic products, delicate wash/dry, custom folding, iron press, stain treatments and more. If you are interested in The Washroom’s services or want to learn more, please visit washroomlaundry.com, email JenH@WWHospitality.com, or call or 215.972.2742.
ABOUT THE WASHROOM LAUNDRY SERVICE
If you are interested in The Washroom's services or want to learn more, please visit washroomlaundry.com, email JenH@WWHospitality.com, or call 215.972.2742.
