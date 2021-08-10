Scruffy City Veganfest Moves Outdoors for 2021

About

Triangle Vegfest is a nonprofit located in Wake Forest, NC. We produce vegan festivals and events in NC, SC, and TN and we are always looking to expand our reach. Our festivals are 100% vegan and offer a wide variety of food and products. We focus on education and typically offer a dedicated education day at our events with some of the best speakers from around the USA and worldwide. We raise funds for local sanctuaries and donate a significant amount of our profits back into the communities we produce events.