Scruffy City Veganfest Moves Outdoors for 2021
Scruffy City Veganfest is a premiere all vegan festival in Knoxville, TN. The south embraces veganism and the community loves this event.
Partnering with World’s Fair Park for this festival is incredible. Moving outdoors is inherently safer and our festival footprint is now so much larger.”KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, August 22, 2021, we are back in Knoxville, TN for Scruffy City Veganfest, an event to promote vegan-friendly businesses and organizations’ resources in the Knoxville area and beyond. Knoxville is an up and coming city, along with the state of TN, for veganism and a plant-based lifestyle. This event is produced by the group behind Vegfest Expos and Triangle Vegfest, a 501(c)3 nonprofit based out of Wake Forest, NC. This festival is presented by Cows Come Home Farm Sanctuary, a sanctuary to 50 cows located in Talbott, TN.
— Helene Greenberg - Event Producer
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to enjoy plant-based culinary delights, samples, and giveaways from vendors such as Superieur Electrolytes, Imagine Vegan Cafe, Viet Grill, and Green Heron Compost while listening to live music and the children play in our Family Fun Zone. Over 40 vendors will bring a variety of animal-friendly wellness and beauty products, apparel, health services, educational resources, and more. An up-to-date vendor live map can be found on the event Facebook page or our website, scruffycityveganfest.com.
The last Veganfest was held in 2019 and what’s new for 2021 is the event has moved outdoors to the World’s Fair Park, Performance Lawn. “Partnering with World’s Fair Park for this festival is incredible”, Event Producer, Helene Greenberg shares. “Moving outdoors is inherently safer and our festival footprint is now so much larger.”
Saffron Sponsor, Wild Earth will be in attendance with giveaways and treats for everyone’s fur kids. “The treats are so good that humans love them too”, says Mike May, a member of the marketing team for Wild Earth. Your animal friends are welcome to join you, but please be mindful of the heat before you bring them with you. You can definitely pick up delicious treats to give to them in person or when you get home from the festival.
Scruffy City Veganfest will take place, rain or shine, from 10am – 4pm on the Performance Lawn at World’s Fair Park, 963 World's Fair Park Drive, SW, Knoxville,TN 37916
Admission is $10 ahead of the event and is encouraged to help our vendors gauge how much to bring/prepare, $15 at the door. College students are $5. Children with an adult paid admission are free. For $25, you can get a VIP ticket and receive an upgraded goodie bag of samples, a t-shirt, and first entry to the venue at 9:30am, giving an extra 30 minutes to shop and eat. All are welcome to our events and no one is ever turned away. Festival-goers, please BYOB (Bring your own bags or bottles). Composting is encouraged and recycling bins will be available for non-compostable items.
For more information and to make a donation, please visit:
Website: scruffycityveganfest.com or vegfestexpos.com
