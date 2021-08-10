PORTUGUESE WINES AMAZE AT THE USA TRADE TASTING NYC 2021 - MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally

Portugal is one of the world's biggest wine producers. The USA Trade Tasting NYC is the world's most significant beverage events for distributors and importers.

Portugal is one of the world's biggest wine producers and exporters and the 9th most awarded wine region. The United States Trade Tasting NYC is one of the world's most significant beverage events.” — MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In August 9 -10, a selection of 9 Portuguese wine brands will be showcased in the United States Trade Tasting NYC 2021, one of the biggest beverage events for distributors and importers, organized by the Beverage Trade Network in New York City. With over 150 international exhibitors and 1000+ special guests and specialists, this event reinforces Portuguese wines' presence and continuous growth in the American market.Companhia Agrícola do Sanguinhal, Parras Wines, Quinta do Beijo, Ramos Pinto - Port & Douro Wine, Body & Soul Wine Imports Inc. by Herdade Das Servas, Esporão, Quinta de S. Sebastião, Enopoint - Wine Store, Symington Family Estates and Eichmann & Muskat are the selected brands for this event. Meet the uniqueness of Portuguese wines through tastings, interviews, face-to-face meetings, and conferences. Establish new connections and discover exciting business opportunities, all in the same place.Portugal will also host an exclusive Masterclass "Insights: Perspectives on Wines of Portugal" with Eugénio Jardim, US Brand Ambassador for Wines of Portugal, where attendees can taste and learn about Portuguese wines and their four main categories: Red, White, "Verde" and Rosé. In addition, Wines of Portugal will host a technical seminar for 50 selected industry professionals.The Portuguese participation in the United States Trade Tasting NYC 2021 is inserted in the worldwide MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign that highlights Portugal's best products in several strategic sectors conquering the American market and preferences.Get to know the selected brands that will be live at the United States Trade Tasting NYC 2021 in portugalglobal-northamerica.com About USA Trade Tasting 2021USATT is an annual wine, beer and spirits trade show in NYC, organized by Beverage Trade Network for suppliers all around the globe to connect buyers of the USA. It is a perfect international platform for suppliers or exhibitors who are looking to grow their distribution in the USA. Each year, this spirits and wine industry trade show records 100+ exhibitors and 2000+ buyers attending, connecting, learning and growing their business.Learn more at usatradetasting.com ABOUT THE MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally CAMPAIGN:The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign is an AICEP - Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency initiative directed to the American market. It will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from several industries: from fashion to home furnishings, building materials to technology, food & beverage, and the molds industry.The campaign statement seeks to focus, professionalize, and aggregate Portuguese products and services, allowing them instant recognition for their potential and effort, supported by acknowledging Portugal's reputation as a modern, innovating, and trend-setting country.The MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign targets the United States of America, Germany, Canada, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom and will take place throughout 2021.The narrative of the digital campaign follows consumer and communication trends. It focuses on the values that differentiate and promote the Portuguese offer's recognition in the international market: Sustainability, Know-how, Tradition, Authenticity, Quality, Design, Innovation, and Customization.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com About AICEP:The Portuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy.AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and overseas, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site installation selection, and human resources consultancy.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees the internationalization and exports of Portuguese companies, supporting them throughout these processes by investing in research and development of products and services.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com

Made in Portugal Naturally - PORTUGUESE WINES AMAZE AT THE USA TRADE TASTING NYC 2021