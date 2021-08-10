Judi Cleaners Joins Evans Garment Restoration

Customers needed an electronic and textile restoration facility close to the frequent wildfires and now they have Evans Garment Restoration by Judi’s Cleaners.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judi’s Cleaners has announced that it has joined Evans Garment Restoration. Evans, an industry-leading franchisor for restoring textiles and electronics, utilizes patented processes to restore clothes, drapes, furs, linens, leather and suede, rugs, and specialty electronics that have been exposed to fire, water, and even mold. Judi’s Cleaners, a premier retail dry cleaner, offers routes, retail cleaning, and uniform services in Sacramento, CA, and beyond since 1984. “Adding a best-in-class dry cleaning facility and operator in Greater Sacramento was strategic and needed.” “Our customers needed an electronic and textile restoration facility close to the frequent wildfires as well as their daily claims, and now they have Evans Garment Restoration by Judi’s Cleaners,” says Joel

Lyons, President. Evan’s “High-tech” but the delicate process can only be completed in specialty restoration plants by specially trained staff using Evans's quality management systems. Evans Garment Restoration is one of a few in the entire United States with the demonstrated ability to consistently deliver by using best-in-class technology, customer experiences, and workmanship. Judi’s Cleaners will service Northern California as well as the Reno, Nevada area using the franchisee tag Evans Garment Restoration by Judi’s Cleaners “When Insurance companies partner with Evans to serve their customers, they expect nothing short of perfection,” said Joel Lyons, President of Evans Garment Restoration. “That means we can only add the very best to our Franchise family, and Judi’s Cleaners is another one of the most prestigious textile restoration companies on the west coast.” “Judi cleaners is honored to join the premier operators at Evans Garment Restoration, and we look forward to providing the high level of service and quality that we have become known for in the last 36 years” said Ben Combs, President of Judi’s Cleaners Inc.