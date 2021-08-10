Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2000 Block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021, in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:50 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

Monday, August 9, 2021, 30 year-old Eric Harris, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.