LOGISTIWERX SELECTS PCS LLC AS ITS IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDER

PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCS LLC announced today that the firm has been selected as the Managed IT provider for LogistiWerx, Inc., a global Logistics As A Service firm that offers a singular logistics solution application across all transportation modalities. LogistiWerx provides integrated cloud and mobile management of all segments of the supply chain from shipper to receiver to include assets, labor, automation, and ﬁnancials. PCS supports all hardware and IT systems for their Network Operation Centers and in-vehicle telemetry systems.

This relationship allows LogistiWerx to meet the highest level of 24/7 service performance utilizing PCS’ collaborative framework and network of certified professionals. PCS offers a multi-disciplined, integrated IT design team experienced in network architecture, business continuity, cybersecurity, and mobility systems that guide LogistiWerx as it expands its global operations to include Land, Air, Sea, Rail, off-road, human-powered, and electric vehicles.

“We are pleased to support LogistiWerx as they exemplify the diversity and leading-edge commitment to IT with which we built PCS,” said Anthony Mongeluzo, CEO of PCS LLC. “Our work with LogistiWerx allows their company to concentrate their resources on their core capabilities and not be fragmented with dynamically changing network operations and cyber-attacks.”

“We selected PCS for their excellent service level performance and adaptability to meet our stringent technology requirements. PCS not only provides the 24/7 support we need, but they are an integral part of the design and build-out of our Network Operation Centers, said Kaydon Stanzione, Chief Executive Officer at LogistiWerx. “PCS’ proven success and their understanding of our complex transformative logistics business model was a major selection process for our business as we continue to grow our world-class operations which include North America, parts of Africa, India, and Thailand.”

ABOUT PCS LLC

PCS was founded in 2000 and has grown to provide a diversity of managed IT services to clients ranging from small businesses to global operators. They offer traditional IT services as well as specialized services for demanding cloud-based and mobile operators. For more information, visit www.helpmepcs.com.

ABOUT LOGISTIWERX, INC.

LogistiWerx is a transformative logistics company that started doing business in 2021 and has rapidly grown to provide Logistics As A Service and Logistics Aggregation across North America, parts of Africa, India, and Thailand. The company offers proprietary software and in-vehicle and mobile sensors for Land, Air, Sea, Rail, off-road, and human-powered transportation. For more information, visit www.LogistiWerx.com.

