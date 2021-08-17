Viveka Enters the Corporate Human Resources Tech Industry with V-Corp
V-Corp's dashboard enables HR managers to oversee employee training programs, budgeting, reporting and performance.
Viveka enters the $360B global coaching market with V-Corp, an all-in-one SaaS L&D platform that connects corporate HR depts to their global coaching network.
I have seen first-hand how coaching can impact workplace performance. Viveka is well-poised to help companies accelerate their overall enterprise performance.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viveka enters the $360B global coaching market with V-Corp, an all-in-one SaaS training, learning and development platform designed to connect corporate human resources departments to coaches around the world. They will be launching their enterprise campaign at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, NV on September 28, 2021.
— Katja Kempe, CEO
THE TIME IS NOW FOR TRANSFORMATIONAL LEARNING EXPERIENCES
This is a pivotal moment in time when millions of people globally are returning to the workplace, and in some cases, companies are choosing to restructure how they engage with and train employees. Viveka’s mission is to make transformational learning and development experiences available to corporations that are dealing with these structural changes first-hand, and are anxious and uneasy, but eager to embrace the “new normal.”
Now more than ever, coaches are vital to the professional development and personal growth of employees. The demand for life coaching is increasing exponentially, 40% of Fortune 500 companies already offer executive coaching to their leaders and 63% of organizations are seeing higher revenue and income growth due to coaching. According to the International Coaching Federation (ICF), 86% of organizations saw a strong ROI of their coaching engagement in the form of employee productivity, satisfaction, retention and customer service.
Katja Kempe, CEO and Founder, is confident V-Corp is the game-changer in the corporate coaching space.
“This effort comes from my own journey of personal and professional growth in the corporate world. As COO of one of the world’s largest law firms, I have seen first-hand how coaching can impact workplace performance and have made it my life’s purpose to give billions of people access to transformational experiences. Companies around the world are going through massive changes, and Viveka is well-poised to help them accelerate their employee training, learning and development for greater overall enterprise performance.”
Viveka is the trusted partner to help companies meet their employee performance needs through intelligent HR. Utilizing smart technology to offer corporate coaching solutions for all of life's challenges, ranging from strategy, leadership, execution, communication, mental health, spirituality, relationships and more.
V-CORP KEY FEATURES
V-Corp’s plug-and-play platform allows companies to measure their Return on Coaching (ROC) and facilitate employee training on an easy-to-use system.
Key features include:
1. All employee training automated and tailored to budget
2. Vetted coaches and customizable curriculum builder
3. Centralized budget and invoicing management
4. HR and employee dashboard measuring progress and NPS
V-Coach, Viveka’s coaching solution, launched in October 2020 and is now the world’s largest coaching marketplace. Their global community of coaches are 100% invested in helping companies thrive.
Click to learn more about Viveka, V-Corp and V-Coach.
Katja Gabriele Kempe
Viveka
+1 628-502-9211
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn