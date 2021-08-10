Submit Release
Lane Closures Begin Aug. 12 on U.S. 395/Muller Lane/Elks Point Road in Douglas County for Roadway Resurfacing

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Periodic lane closures will begin Aug. 12 on U.S. 395, Muller Lane, and Elks Point Road in Douglas County as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces sections of the roadways. The Cave Rock State Park will also temporarily close in late August for resurfacing.

Drivers should anticipate intermittent lane closures and travel delays of up to 30 minutes weekdays Aug. 12 through mid-September as the following roads are resurfaced and restriped. Not all routes will be resurfaced at the same time, and drivers will only see intermittent lane closures on each individual route. 

  • U.S. 395 between Waterloo Lane and Douglas Avenue in Gardnerville - work will take place 6p.m. to 6a.m. The inside lanes of U.S. 395 will be resurfaced to provide a smoother driving surface in advance of a future project to repave U.S. 395 between Waterloo Lane and First Street in coming years.
  • Muller Lane (State Route 757) between U.S. 395 and SR 206 (Foothill Road) – work will take place 7a.m. to 5p.m.
  • Elks Point Road, Zephyr Cove (State Route 760) from U.S. 50 to Nevada Beach Campground entrance– work will take place 7a.m. to 5p.m.
  • Cave Rock State Park boat ramp and parking lot- The Cave Rock State Park boat ramp and parking lot is scheduled to be closed Aug. 30 for repaving. Closure schedule is subject to change.

Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions. The road work schedule is subject to change.

The roadways are being resurfaced with a sealing layer of asphalt to reduce roadway cracking and rutting and restore roadway traction. State highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.

