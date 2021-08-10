PSC Reminder on National 811 Day: Practice Safe Digging

TALLAHASSEE — National Safe Digging Day (811 Day) is August 11, and the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) says it’s an important reminder that everyone--whether a homeowner with a shovel or a professional excavator with an earthmover--must call before you dig. “The few minutes it takes to call 811 before you dig helps prevent injuries and can save you a lot of time, money, and work,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “Florida’s ‘Sunshine 811’ ensures that Floridians can dig safely and reminds us safe digging is everyone’s responsibility.” Every six minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone digs without calling 811. With more than 20 million miles of underground utilities nationwide, accidental dig-ins can occur anywhere there is a buried utility line, from a residential backyard to a major construction site. Breaking natural gas lines can result in steep fines and unexpected costs and long delays while repairs occur. Calling 811 or visiting www.call811.com, has proven to be the foremost preventive measure in excavation safety and damage prevention. The PSC urges residents and contractors to call 811 prior to any project that requires digging, excavation or driving materials, like fence posts, into the ground. Your Florida 811 call connects you to Sunshine 811. Their operators notify your local utilities that send locators to your dig site to mark the approximate location of buried lines with flags or paint. Remember to dial 811 at least two working days before a digging project. For more information, please visit www.sunshine811.com 811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 811, a nationwide toll-free number, before any excavation project. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.