Traffic Signals To Go Live In Midland

The traffic signals at East Loop 250 and the Interstate 20 service roads will go into red-yellow-green operation on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

This is the culmination of a project that made improvements across the district. In addition to the traffic signals, a left-turn lane was added on South Loop 338 in Odessa at U.S. Highway 385.

The project also made signal cabinet upgrades and vehicle detection systems at the following locations:

  • U.S. Highway 385 and North Avenue G in Andrews
  • U.S. Highway 285 and Nelson Street in Fort Stockton
  • U.S. Highway 285 and FM 1053 in Fort Stockton
  • Highway 18 and Highway 302 in Kermit
  • FM 761 and Washington Street in Pecos

Willis Electric of Abilene won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1.04 million.  

