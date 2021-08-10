Traffic Signals To Go Live In Midland
The traffic signals at East Loop 250 and the Interstate 20 service roads will go into red-yellow-green operation on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
This is the culmination of a project that made improvements across the district. In addition to the traffic signals, a left-turn lane was added on South Loop 338 in Odessa at U.S. Highway 385.
The project also made signal cabinet upgrades and vehicle detection systems at the following locations:
- U.S. Highway 385 and North Avenue G in Andrews
- U.S. Highway 285 and Nelson Street in Fort Stockton
- U.S. Highway 285 and FM 1053 in Fort Stockton
- Highway 18 and Highway 302 in Kermit
- FM 761 and Washington Street in Pecos
Willis Electric of Abilene won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1.04 million.