Traffic Signals To Go Live In Midland

The traffic signals at East Loop 250 and the Interstate 20 service roads will go into red-yellow-green operation on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

This is the culmination of a project that made improvements across the district. In addition to the traffic signals, a left-turn lane was added on South Loop 338 in Odessa at U.S. Highway 385.

The project also made signal cabinet upgrades and vehicle detection systems at the following locations:

U.S. Highway 385 and North Avenue G in Andrews

U.S. Highway 285 and Nelson Street in Fort Stockton

U.S. Highway 285 and FM 1053 in Fort Stockton

Highway 18 and Highway 302 in Kermit

FM 761 and Washington Street in Pecos

Willis Electric of Abilene won the project with a low bid of a little more than $1.04 million.