Microbe Formulas Is Proud to Be a Title Sponsor of ‘Business and Birdies’ Women’s Golf Networking Event

Treasure Valley Health Company Supports Their Local Meridian Chamber of Commerce by Sponsoring the Women in Leadership Golf Networking Event

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, August 11th, the Meridian Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Business and Birdies Golf Event to generate networking opportunities and provide professional golf lessons for local women in leadership. Business women across the valley have been invited, including co-title sponsors Microbe Formulas and SOLV.

Microbe Formulas, a Meridian-based health company, has been an active member of the chamber for over a year. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that provides ways for local companies to become involved in the community through business advocacy, leadership opportunities, networking, and promotion of individual businesses.

Kiersten Rasmussen, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, says, “Working at the Chamber of Commerce has been such an awesome experience. I look forward to getting to work with companies like Microbe Formulas, especially when their visions align well with ours.”

At the event on Wednesday, the participating women will have the opportunity to learn the dos and don’ts of proper golf etiquette as well as develop technical skills on how to carry out a successful golf game. Food, drinks, games, networking, and raffle prizes will be provided.

Microbe Formulas will also be giving away their flagship immune and gut support product, Mimosa Pudica Seed, to those at the event. Microbe Formulas co-owner and Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Riley, will be sharing opening remarks at the event.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe Formulas and Member of the Women in Leadership Committee at the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, shares, “Here at Microbe Formulas, we are dedicated to not only providing ways for our team members to network with each other, but with other people in our community. What better way to do that than getting outside and learning how to golf!”

Those looking to participate in the event can visit the Meridian Chamber website to register.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.