The Future of Grain Marketing Now Available in Western Canada
Grain Discovery partners with South West Terminal to bring its innovative grain marketing app to Western Canada.PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After launching in Ontario late last year, Grain Discovery has successfully launched its ground-breaking grain marketing app in Western Canada through a partnership with South West Terminal (SWT).
Farmers in the prairies will now be able to experience the simplicity of grain marketing through a customized digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers simply and securely - eliminating missed marketing opportunities and tedious jobs like juggling calls and paperwork.
In addition to seamless transactions, farmers have access to a range of innovative features at their fingertips, like the latest news, government reports, and weather - getting the inside scoop from seasoned marketing professionals to make informed decisions when buying and selling grain.
“Western Canada is a leader in agriculture, and our partnership with SWT is an incredible step forward to revolutionize the way we market our grain,” said Grain Discovery CEO Rory O’Sullivan. “Our technology streamlines the manual and time-consuming tasks currently involved in buying and selling grain, and we know our new Western Canadian customers will love our features like live bids and an industry-first instant contract confirmation.”
“The Grain Discovery system is straightforward to use and simplifies every part of the grain buying process,” said Monty Reich, South West Terminal General Manager. “For our team, it was a win-win - we have another form of communication with our customers, and the ability to just scroll through their target offers completely simplifies our buying process.”
Grain Discovery is planning more innovative features in the coming months, including an integrated logistics scheduler where growers can easily manage their inbound deliveries from anywhere, anytime.
The SWT app is available for download on ioS and Android; Book a Demo at GrainDiscovery.com.
You can find Grain Discovery at AgSmart Booth #207 August 10-11, 2021.
About Grain Discovery
Based out of Prince Edward County, Ontario, Grain Discovery is an agricultural technology company building a digital ecosystem focusing on price discovery and traceability. Founded by leaders in the commodities, trading, and blockchain technology space, Grain Discovery develops innovative solutions to the logistical challenges of the commodities market, using blockchain technology to increase the transparency, efficiency, and traceability of the supply chain.
About SWT
Back in 1994, a group of local farmers had the vision to create an inland grain handling facility in the underserved region of Southwest Saskatchewan. Expanding quickly from its humble beginnings, SWT now handles around 700,000 tonnes of grain and offers crop production products and services across 7 locations. SWT is built on the foundation of the original directors’ vision and continues to service producers’ needs in Southwest Saskatchewan.
Alison Matthews
Grain Discovery
+1 416-471-5332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter