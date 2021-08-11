With eBook Booster, authors can reach readers by listing on a wide variety of popular book sites using a simple process

Leading book and author promotion site CraveBooks.com acquires popular book listing service eBook Booster, expanding its marketing service offerings.

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the web’s premier book promotional website today announced that it has acquired eBook Booster, a leading book listing service, which is now part of the Crave Books marketing network. With this addition, Crave Books has made it much easier for participating authors to put their books in front a broad selection of potential readers through eBookBooster.com listing service.

To celebrate the integration of eBook Booster into its book marketing services, Crave Books is offering participating authors a promotion guaranteeing placements on 15 top book sites for just $25!

The promotion can be used for titles of all kinds, including Amazon Kindle KDP Select – Kindle Countdown – Bargain Books, free eBooks, perma-free selections available on platforms including Amazon Kindle, Nook, Kobo, Apple Books, Smashwords. The promotion can even be used to promote old-school print books.

“This latest addition to Crave Books marketing services suite really helps cement the site’s role as web’s the go-to source for eBook promotions,” said Cary Bergeron, Crave Books founder. “The integration of eBook Booster is another important step in our drive to ensure that writers can focus their time and energy on creating. This addition to our service suite further simplifies promotion efforts, which many authors find stressful and time consuming.”

Serving authors since 2013, eBook Booster manages book listing placements on behalf of writers, reaching dozens of book sites and thousands of potential readers through a seamless, integrated process. eBookBooster.com also features a variety of other value-added services for authors, including an author hashtag tool to improve social media posts, targeted author courses and more..

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.

