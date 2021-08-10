Nolij Consulting Awarded Multi-Year Artificial Intelligence Contract
The custom-built AI platform selected as standalone application to evolve business intelligence and analysis
This Task Order award is demonstrative of our trusted synergistic relationship with HHS and underscores the promise and innovative quality of the solutions our AI platform has the potential to deliver”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting (Nolij, pronounced ‘knowledge’), a leader in federal and commercial IT healthcare and a fast-growing, woman-owned business, announces that it has been awarded an additional contract from The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Nolij’s latest multi-year award is for a Full Contract Scan (FCS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool under the BUYSMARTER initiative.
Nolij’s platform takes a multi-path, human-centered approach to achieve HHS’ long-standing strategic objectives on an enterprise scale. The platform enables the ability to scan millions of structured and semi-structured acquisition data to identify and categorize like items, compare pricing and availability, and confirm the most efficient path to procurement and delivery of key goods and services.
Nolij’s tool transitioned into a formal program under the HHS Office of Acquisition. The solution will function as a microservice to integrate with HHS’ existing operating model and leverage innovative design techniques to form a customized, interactive user interface. Nolij’s platform encompasses key functions, such as image analysis, data ingestion, and uses analytic algorithms to review data and derive outputs within highly-specific search criteria.
The FCS AI tool will:
• Promote appropriate use of AI in acquisition and group purchasing for HHS;
• Streamline acquisition processes and reduce regulatory burdens;
• Demonstrate responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars; and
• Provide a source of novel technologies and future-looking scientists collaborating on AI to solve both common and complex challenges.
“This Task Order award is demonstrative of our trusted synergistic relationship with HHS and underscores the promise and innovative quality of the solutions our AI platform has the potential to deliver,” Nolij Consulting’s Chairwoman, CEO, and President, Ashley Mehta said. “Evolving AI technology continues to address new challenges and effect enhanced outcomes for BUYSMARTER as a whole, and this tool as a standalone application is disrupting and transforming the ways HHS procures goods and services to deliver dramatically increased results going forward.”
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij Consulting is a woman-owned, solutions-focused Healthcare IT services company that specializes in digital healthcare modernization for the military, public, and commercial sectors. To learn more visit www.nolijconsulting.com.
