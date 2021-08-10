VARStreet makes significant updates on their platforms for IT and office supplies VARs
VARStreet Inc, a cloud-based platform for IT and office supplies VARs in the US and Canada announces enhancements on their platform during their Q2 release.
We take platform performance and security very seriously and it has been our continuous endeavor to give a wow experience to our platform users.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet’s software stack includes a robust eCommerce platform, advanced sales quoting software, and a free CRM module. They also offer an aggregated catalog of 7+ million IT and office supplies SKUs from over 45+ distributors like Ingram Micro, TechData, Synnex, Supplies Network, ScanSource, Essendant, and more in the United States and Canada.
The Q2 release primarily involved the performance and the security of the platform. VARStreet announced the implementation of WAF earlier this year and the new updates would strengthen the same. The enhancements included updates on the Sales Quoting module where the users can import multiple quotes from distributors into one single VARStreet quotes making it quotation process easy for the resellers. Resellers could also now create quotes directly from the sales order. VARs can also quickly download the carts, quotes, and sales orders in one just click.
General release items include validation for the postal codes against city and province. Resellers can now manage their favorites with better product grouping. The team also worked on improving the experience for the discounting module. Resellers can now add a discount in dollar amount in their cart, quotes, and sales order. They also enhanced their custom catalog capabilities by showing rich media on their backoffice.
VARStreet also focused on enhancing its integrations with other platforms like Salesforce, Netsuite, Connectwise, Avalara, and more. New payment gateways like Payroc and NMI were added to the platform to give more options to the resellers. The release also included general bug fixes and the platform’s UI enhancements.
Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc. said, "We take platform performance and security very seriously and it has been our continuous endeavor to give a wow experience to our platform users.” He further added, "These regular updates and enhancements allow us to keep our platform up to date and equipped with the latest advancements in the technology."
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fueled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
