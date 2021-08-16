DIMENSIONU ANNOUNCES FREE ACCESS FOR NEW JERSEY SCHOOLS

Free Access New Jersey

Access to DimensionU’s Educational Games Platform Extended to all Schools for Coming School Year.

NEWARK, NJ, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DimensionU, Inc. announced FREE ACCESS today, for all New Jersey schools. The DimensionU Educational Games platform is now available to all New Jersey schools, educators, students and parents through the entire 2021-22 school year at no cost. Thanks to support from the Department of Defense STEM Outreach office at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, New Jersey, DimensionU’s engaging, game-based educational program that supports math and English language arts instruction for elementary through high school is available to all schools in New Jersey. The announcement is a timely opportunity for schools and educators across New Jersey as they prepare plans to accelerate learning among student populations that were impacted the most by the pandemic.

To access DimensionU, New Jersey educators, students and parents can go the DimensionU website to sign-up and start using the program immediately. Education administrators may contact DimensionU via phone (1-877-682-2852) or email (schools@dimensionu.com) to set-up access for their entire school or school district.

“Delivering a positive impact on learning for thousands of New Jersey students is what this is all about,” said, Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, Inc. “We appreciate the support and response we have had to our program in New Jersey. The DimensionU Games platform has proven to engage students and improve academic achievement and will be a great catalyst for learning in New Jersey, especially during this post-pandemic school year,” added Hoy.

About DimensionU

DimensionU is Esports for Education! As a leading developer of educational video games for math and language arts, DimensionU has a track record of helping improve student achievement. DimensionU games are available for web or mobile use. For more information, visit www.dimensionu.com and follow us on Facebook @DimensionU, Instagram @DimensionUgames and Twitter @DimensionU and at YouTube.com/DimensionU #EsportsforEducation.