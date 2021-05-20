DimensionU Esports added to Nationally-offered Naval Summer STEM Camps

Cybersecurity & Girls Day Out Summer Camp Esports Competitions DimensionU Esports for Education Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

NIWC Atlantic includes DimensionU in “Cybersecurity” and “Girls Day Out” Summer Camps

RICHMOND, VA, USA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DimensionU announced today that its Esports for Education platform will be included in two Naval-based STEM Outreach summer camps during the month of July. The two camps: Palmetto Cybersecurity Summer Camp (PCS) and Girls Day Out Summer Camp (GDO) will run from July 12-16 and July 26-30 respectively. Both virtual camps are free and open to students in the United States and U.S. Territories. PCS focuses on Cyber and STEM activities for students in 5th through 12th grade. GDO is for middle and high school-age girls, geared towards introducing them to career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

DimensionU will feature an Esports for Education competition during the week of each camp that will focus on reinforcing core math skills. Prizes will be awarded to high scorers in the DimensionU video games. Students can access DimensionU as soon as their camp registration is complete, and do not need to wait until July to get started. This allows plenty of time for students to practice before the actual competition. PCS participants will receive an EXTRA bonus of also having access to DimensionU for an entire year. GDO participants will have access to DimensionU through July 31; so the sooner parents register their child the more time they can benefit from using DimensionU. Complete details about each competition are available at the DimensionU Esports website.

Registration for PCS and GDO is now open and can be accessed by going directly to the online registration sites for PCS (https://cyber-camp-application.web.app) and for GDO (https://forms.gle/qj83VdTKVfZbYP6y5). Both summer camps are offered through the Department of the Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, based in Charleston, SC, and two of their detachments located in New Orleans, LA and Norfolk, VA. More information is available at the PCS Facebook page, (https://www.facebook.com/CyberSummerCamp), and the GDO Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GDOCharleston).

“We really appreciate our long-standing relationship with NIWC Atlantic’s STEM Outreach program and all the positive strides they are making to promote STEM education,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU, Inc. “They are making a considerable difference in students’ lives and having a positive impact on our future workforce in STEM fields,” added Hoy.

