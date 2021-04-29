DimensionU powering THT BattleTrak STEM Competition

THT BattleTrak powered by DimensionU THT BattleTrak Spring 2021 Information DimensionU Esports for Education

DimensionU and The Harlem Times partner to promote STEM Learning

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DimensionU announced today their Esports for Education partnership with The Harlem Times to promote STEM Learning among 800 middle school students in New York City. The partnership, called THT BattleTrak focuses on providing engaging video game Esports competitions, that emphasize and require mathematics. With prizes like a Nintendo Switch, Chromebook and Beats Headphones, you can be sure that students will be focused on putting both math and video game skills to the test!

The eligible (and lucky) middle schools students are from five New York City-based organizations. In Harlem, the Harlem Education Activities Fund (HEAF) Afterschool program and St. Mark the Evangelist School. In the Bronx, PS/MS 31 The William Lloyd Garrison School and Pharos Academy Charter School and in Brooklyn, IS 162 The Willoughby School.

The spring 2021 event marks the 6th THT BattleTrak STEM event powered by DimensionU since 2019 when the partnership first started. The competition runs for two weeks, with week one being a preliminary round in which the top 15 students will go on to compete in the finals week vying for the coveted top prizes.

Support for the STEM-based program has been made possible through the Department of Defense STEM Outreach Office at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton, New Jersey.

“Our goal is to promote STEM skills to underrepresented student populations and help uncover untapped potential and interests from students that can lead them to eventually pursuing STEM careers,” said Steven Hoy, CEO of DimensionU. “It is critical to our nation’s future that we develop a larger and more diverse pipeline of individuals pursuing STEM-based careers and to do so, we have to create opportunity for that to happen,” added Hoy.

