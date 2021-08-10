PhD STUDIES OFFERS WORLD CLASS CURRICULUM

Phd Studies

International online business school taught in more than 40 Top Universities in the United Kingdom and United States is the best way to improve your career.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhD Studies is an international online business school taught in more than 40 Top Universities in the United Kingdom and United States. It is typically for learners who are earning an entry level degree or wants a career advancement; to develops skills and understanding more about Global Perspectives – a cross-curricular subjects that inspires learners or so called future generations of leaders to be curious and think independently.

PhD Studies Executive Director, Francisco Peñaherrera and team across the affiliated Universities to these programmes came up with competitive curriculum that will benefit all the future and upcoming students. As we offer Diploma’s, Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD’s programs with UK Accredited Qualification that opens wide opportunity.

List of Accredited Programs of PhD Studies:

• Diploma in International Supply Chain Operations

• Diploma in Business Management

• Diploma in Health and Social Care

• Bachelor of Business Management

• Bachelor of Cyber Security

• Bachelor of Health and Social Care

• Bachelor of Education and Training

• Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism Management

• Master of Executive Management

• Master of Health and Safety Management

• Master of International Business Law

• Master of Hospitality and Tourism Management

• Master of Logistics and Supply Chain Crisis Management

• Master of Strategic Management and Innovation

• Master of Strategic Management and Leadership

• Master of Human Resources Management

• Master of Business Administration

PhD Studies assessment tools are fast and flexible which are built into 100% ONLINE. All students can finish their degree in a small period of time with a span of 3 months / 6 months / 24 months. As the education shifted to the generation of online world, all teachers/educators/professors adapt accordingly to identify their learners’ strengths and weaknesses and monitor their development as they progress through their program.

We are delighted to announce that PhD Studies will be part of our global community when it comes to providing knowledge and education to our future generation of leaders and we are looking forward to a long and productive relationship with our affiliated Universities across the world.

“PhD Studies will be the stepping stone of all learners across the world on an active and creative educational journey, building a solid foundation for later stages of education.”

