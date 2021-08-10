The Abrahamic Business Circle will host Pre-Expo Event featuring one of the Investment Gurus, David Gibson-Moore

The Abrahamic Business Circle - Agriculture Event

Investment GURU; David Gibson-Moore will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considered as an Investment GURU, a Man of his time; David Gibson-Moore will be joining us on 29th of September 2021 at The Oberoi Dubai, Dubai, UAE from 2pm to 6pm and will be followed by cocktails post-networking reception at 6pm to 8pm.

Agriculture is typically considered a safe, low-risk stock that can provide reliable returns and can be an excellent safety net for your financial future.

Agriculture shouldn't be viewed as an investment only for industry insiders.

David Gibson-Moore; President and CEO of Gulf Analytica, senior Advisor to the LGT Group Foundation, Member of Global Advisory Board of LGT Capital Partners and Managing Director of Stentor Resources, Biarritz Limited and Grosvenor Properties. He was Chief Executive Officer of LGT Bank covering the GCC countries.

David Gibson-Moore will be speaking at Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Lets grow together” hosted The Abrahamic Business Circle in discussion of “Investing in Agriculture: Ways to Invest and How to Know if It's Right for You”

This Agriculture Investment Forum 2021 “Let’s grow together” by The Abrahamic Business Circle aims to gather Investors and Leaders around the globe to participate in a relevantly focused agenda on sharing insights, inspiration and knowledge while continuing to sustain long standing relationship among the organization's GLOBAL members and event participants within a high-level business environment.

About The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest growing global networking organization and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum and to promote ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The Abrahamic Business Circle’s initiatives will generate huge opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

The Abrahamic Business Circle’s Upcoming Conference Dates in 2021:

