RoboFi Token (VICS) Is Listed On CoinGecko
RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for Dao crypto trading bots, has announced its listing on CoinGecko.SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots thru IBO (Initial Bot Offering), has announced its listing on CoinGecko.
CoinGecko is a digital currency price and information data platform. It helps its users quantitatively evaluate and rank their coins.
The listing comes as the project is gearing toward its platform launch this end of Q3. The project team is confident that the listing will boost RoboFi's (VICS) market presence. Through this listing, users will have access to pertinent information relating to RoboFi.
VICS is a BSC token, built on the Binance Smart Chain. Using VICS, RoboFi users can purchase DAO Crypto Trading Bots, stake, or participate in the IBO and be a governance shareholder of a crypto trading bot.
RoboFi combines traditional fintech and blockchain technology, to provide a next-level revolutionary crypto trading bots marketplace technology.
Developed using the DAO (decentralized and autonomous organization) principle, RoboFi provides a robust, secure environment for bot creators and users alike.
Donna Lee, Head of Marketing, states, "We are pleased that VICS is now listed on CoingGecko. CoinGecko is a reliable platform that is trusted by many people. This listing will catapult VICS presence to higher levels.”
She added, "We are steadily growing by building a strong community. We have many great news ahead prior to our platform launch. We are very confident that we will deliver what the market needs."
