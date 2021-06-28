RoboFi(VICS) Token Gets listed on PancakeSwap
Now it’s time for RoboFi to go to the next level."SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering), announces the listing of its VICS token on one of the most popular decentralized exchanges for swapping BEP-20 tokens, PancakeSwap.
VICS token listing goes live on June 27, 2021. Through this listing, users can swap their BNB to VICS Token and vice versa.
The RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by its native token, VICS, which is used to purchase services on the RoboFi ecosystem. One of its key usages is to provide access to participate in their IBO (Initial Bot Offering) where users can be governance shareholders of the crypto trading bots. RoboFi recently launched first IDO on DXsale and has reached the softcap within 24 hours and the hardcap before the final presale. After its successful IDO, RoboFi is moving on to decentralized exchanges.
Dr. Minh Sang Tran, Director of RoboFi, said, "RoboFi's IDO was very successful. Now it’s time for us to go to the next level."
She also added, "The listing of VICS token on Pancake Swap will boost organic growth of our community. Over time, we hope this will strengthen our community. This is essential in meeting our long-term vision. We are off to a great start and are working hard to keep the momentum going."
About RoboFi
RoboFi(http://www.robofi.io) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the VICS token.
Donna Lee
RoboFi
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn