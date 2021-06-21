RoboFi Selects DXsale to Host IDO of VICS Tokens
RoboFi (a premium crypto trading bots marketplace) IDO goes live on DXsaleSOUTH KOREA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots through IBO (Initial Bot Offering), has announced that it will launch its very first IDO on Dxsale starting June 22, 2021. This launch will be its first IDO before DEX listing.
RoboFi combines traditional fintech and blockchain technology to provide a next-level revolutionary crypto trading bots marketplace technology that is secure and transparent.
The RoboFi ecosystem runs on the VICS token. Deployed on the BSC network, VICS token is used for purchasing services on the RoboFi ecosystem. One of its key usages is to provide access to participate in their IBO (Initial Bot Offering) where users can be governance shareholders of the crypto trading bots.
DxSale is a decentralized, token management platform as a service (PaaS) aiming to provide the best user experience to project owners. Through DXsale, investors who are looking for a reliable project can easily purchase tokens during the presale period.
Dr. Minh Sang Tran, Director of RoboFi, said, “RoboFi's launch was a huge success. We are very happy about it"
She also added, “After a while of community development, product building, and after our recent success in the private sale rounds, we are now entering the IDO phase. There’s a limited amount of tokens up for IDO, but we are doing our utmost to spread it around as fairly as possible. “
About Dxsale
About RoboFi
RoboFi (www.robofi.io) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the $VICS token.
