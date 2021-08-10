Royalton barracks / Fatal motor vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Vitali

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 2:11 pm

STREET: Vermont Route 107

TOWN: Stockbridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stockbridge Elementary

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Blake A. Manning

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai

VEHICLE MODEL: Accent

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew M. Donahue

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven

VEHICLE # 2

PASSENGER: Taylor C. Lewis

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Head and additional injures to multiple parts of the body

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/09/21 at approximately 2:11 pm, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a head-on two vehicle car crash on Vermont Route 107, in the Town of Stockbridge. At the time of the crash the weather consisted of cloudy/ overcast skies and the paved roadway was dry. Investigation determined that vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line and collided with the front end of vehicle #2, which was traveling westbound. Operator #1 (Blake A. Manning) was declared diseased on-scene and the occupants of Vehicle #2 (Andrew M. Donahue and Taylor C. Lewis) were extricated by rescue personal and transported to hospitals for significant injuries. At this time, speed is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Vitali at 802-234-9933. .