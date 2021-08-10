Royalton barracks / Fatal motor vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B202606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Eric Vitali
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/09/21 at 2:11 pm
STREET: Vermont Route 107
TOWN: Stockbridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stockbridge Elementary
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Blake A. Manning
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Hyundai
VEHICLE MODEL: Accent
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew M. Donahue
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven
VEHICLE # 2
PASSENGER: Taylor C. Lewis
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end
INJURIES: Head and additional injures to multiple parts of the body
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/09/21 at approximately 2:11 pm, the Vermont State Police received a 911 call of a head-on two vehicle car crash on Vermont Route 107, in the Town of Stockbridge. At the time of the crash the weather consisted of cloudy/ overcast skies and the paved roadway was dry. Investigation determined that vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound when it crossed over the center line and collided with the front end of vehicle #2, which was traveling westbound. Operator #1 (Blake A. Manning) was declared diseased on-scene and the occupants of Vehicle #2 (Andrew M. Donahue and Taylor C. Lewis) were extricated by rescue personal and transported to hospitals for significant injuries. At this time, speed is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
This case is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Anyone who witnessed this crash or has any information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Vitali at 802-234-9933. .