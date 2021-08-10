DOOiT Cryptocurrency Exchange Token Presale is Set to Go Live on August 12

$DOO, the token behind the DOOiT cryptocurrency exchange is holding its presale on Thursday, August 12.

BALI, INDONESIA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- $DOO, the token behind the DOOiT cryptocurrency exchange is holding its presale on Thursday, August 12. After the presale, DOOiT will start adding liquidity in September and listing on platforms such as PancakeSwap.

DOOiT is an innovative cryptocurrency exchange backed by the $DOO token designed to be a highly secure store of value that can easily be staked to earn trustless interest. Like bonds, certificates of deposit, and time deposit bank accounts longer stakes will provide a higher yield.

Details about the $DOO Token and Exchange

$DOO is a BEP-20 (ERC-20 compliant) token of the Binance smart chain network and will play a significant role in how the multi-coin wallet and cryptocurrency exchange operates. Only 1,000,000,000 $DOO tokens will ever be created with 15% going to the founders, 80% going to a DAO and 5% left for bounties and contest rewards.

Functions of the DOOit exchange ($DOO) include:

​​Sending cryptocurrencies: With an automatic conversion rate, you can convert DOOiT TOKEN and other virtual coins into fiat currency equivalent and send them to an address of your choice.

Receiving cryptocurrencies: You can use the application to receive DOOiT TOKEN, other virtual coins or convert them to fiat currencies.

Buying and selling cryptocurrencies: DOOiT exchange will allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies seamlessly and profitably.

Checking account balances: The DOOiT exchange dashboard will automatically display your account balance in DOOiT TOKEN and equivalent fiat currency.

Executing multi-send functions: You can use the platform to send cryptos to multiple addresses simultaneously.

Managing multiple cryptocurrencies. Unlike other exchange, the DOOiT exchange is an all-in-one platform supporting numerous cryptocurrencies. You can manage these coins from a single pane of glass.

Payment solutions: DOOiT will have an integrated payment module that allows users to pay for selected products and services.

Managing keys: The DOOiT exchange will allow users to keep track of their multiple private keys from a single console. The platform will also incorporate frequently used address features to simplify users’ access to often used addresses on the exchange.

P2P swapping: The platform will allow users to connect to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and instantly swap DOOiT TOKEN for other virtual coins and vice versa.

Liquidity management: The DOOiT exchange will incorporate the “Exchange Remarketer” feature to handle liquidity for advanced traders who intend to fulfill every buy/sell order on the platform

How to buy $DOO token

The platform aims to collect revenue via exchange transaction fees, withdrawal fees, liquidity management fees, and more.

DOOiT CEO and Founder Jimmi Saputra said “we are very excited to announce this pre-sale for the $DOO token and can’t wait to reveal the range of new products in the near and long term. We believe our exchange and exchange will provide another great option for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. This is just another big step for our ecosystem and we hope you can all be a part of it/”

The pre-sale will occur on August 12. Please go to presale.tokendooit.com to sign up and get your tokens.

About DOOiT Exchange

About DOOiT

At DOOit TOKEN, we believe that security, lack of technical experience, and user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), are the primary challenges frustrating mass adoption of virtual currencies. That is why we are building the DOOit exchange with all the necessary UI and UX features. DOOit exchange will leverage hierarchical deterministic (HD) technology, allowing users to easily control the recovery seed for backups, store their private keys offline, and provide accounting features. We are also designing the DOOit exchange as a multi-asset system that supports virtually all major cryptocurrencies, including ERC20 tokens. Our primary objective is to allow users to store and retrieve their digital assets seamlessly in a manner that spurs mass adoption of digital currencies

Media contact information

contact@tokendooit.com

###