NEFTiPEDiA NFT Marketplace token (NFT) to be Listed on Hotbit Exchange

BALI, INDONESIA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEFTiPEDiA, a decentralized, community-driven NFT marketplace will be listing its governance token (NFT) on the Hotbit exchange. Hotbit is the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange for altcoins in the cryptocurrency market. Trading for the NFT/USDT pair is officially live now.

“Our goal is to be the world’s most community-centric NFT marketplace, where artists and art collectors can easily find each other while simultaneously managing the limitless potential of their own marketplace,” said NEFtiPEDiA CEO and Co-Founder Natalia Saputra.

Unlike other NFT marketplaces, NEFTiPEDiA wants to be truly decentralized and run by the community. “NFTs provides a unique opportunity to put control back in the hand of creators and an NFT marketplace should reflect that philosophy as well” added Saputra.

NEFTiPEDiA just finished its initial coin offering and is getting ready to launch the beta version of the marketplace in addition to the beta version of NEFTiBook-- a type of “NFT encyclopedia.”

As a governance token, owning NFT allows holders to take part in the voting process that decides the direction of the NEFTiPEDiA platform. For traders, NFT tokens can also be bought and sold on exchanges like HotBit. Currently, the price of NFT token is trading at $0.009343

HotBit is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founded in 2018, HotBit has listed 547 trading pairs, as per CoinMarketCap on October 14th, 2019, and has accumulated over 1 million registered users from more than 170 countries. This exchange provides high liquidity and safety both for projects and traders.

About NEFTiPEDiA

The world’s first decentralized and community-driven NFT marketplace created for an all-inclusive environment of artists, investors, collectors, and tech enthusiasts. NEFTiPEDiA’s user-friendly experience makes platform entry easy and interaction with the platform seamless. There are no high-level art or coding skills required to participate in the community. Decentralized governance and participation are not only encouraged, but rewarded via the platform’s NFT governance tokens.

