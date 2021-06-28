Community-driven NFT Marketplace NEFTiPEDiA Announces First Major Exchange Listing on Dsdaq

NEFTiPEDiA, a decentralized community-driven NFT marketplace, today announced its first major exchange listing on Dsdaq.

BALI, INDONESIA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEFTiPEDiA, a decentralized community-driven NFT marketplace, today announced its first major exchange listing on Dsdaq. NEFTiPEDiA’s governance token NFT is officially available for trading on June 25th for buying, selling, trading, and holding. Interested investors can also purchase NFT tokens directly from NEFTiPEDiA via their ongoing initial coin offering (ICO) on their website.

NEFTiPEDiA CEO Natalia Saputra states “we chose Dsdaq as our first major exchange listing due to the platform’s innovative crypto collateral trading system. This will allow our own community to use NFT tokens to trade stocks, indices, ETFs, commodities, and other assets all while enjoying Dsdaq’s unique zero-fee crypto collateral trade system.”

NEFTiPEDiA is also in the midst of a token sale for NFT tokens. NFT will be a governance token incentivizing holders to take part in the management and growth of the first decentralized, community-driven NFT marketplace.

As of right now, investors can buy NFT tokens at the following website: https://neftipedia.com/.

Clients must first sign up through the ICO panel on the main page. All funds raised through the sale of NFT tokens will go towards building the world’s first fully decentralized, community-driven NFT marketplace. The token sale will end on July 31, 2021.

Interested investors can buy NFT using Ether (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), credit card, and bank transfer. The total amount of tokens generated will be 750 million NFT out of which 250 million are for sale during the ICO. To learn more about the token generation process and distribution plan, visit NEFTiPEDiA’s whitepaper.

The purchase price is currently 0.0215 USD per NFT, which will be delivered to any Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) compatible wallet of your choice

As a reminder to interested buyers, Saputra also clarified “please pay attention to the ticker that we are using in this particular exchange, it is “NFTi.” Look out for our logo that remains unchanged to help to guide you. The addition of “i” was necessary as there was already another token with the same ticker as ours.”

About NEFTiPEDiA

The world’s first decentralized and community-driven NFT marketplace created for an all-inclusive environment of artists, investors, collectors, and tech enthusiasts. NEFTiPEDiA’s user-friendly experience makes platform entry easy and interaction with the platform seamless. There are no high-level art or coding skills required to participate in the community. Decentralized governance and participation are not only encouraged, but rewarded via the platform’s NFT governance tokens.

About Dsdaq

Dsdaq is a pioneer global trading platform backed by world-class investors, board members, and advisors. The founding team of Dsdaq consists of best-of-class professionals in finance, software development, cybersecurity, and high-frequency algorithmic trading. The company is always committed to empowering the new generation investors to take greater ownership in their financial future, with lower cost, higher efficiency, and a better experience.

Media contact information

Tony@neftipedia.com

Connect with NEFTiPEDiA

