Silver Alert - Taylor Smith

Taylor Smith, 28-years-old, 5' 7", 100 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, went missing from the area of North 23rd Avenue and West Bethany Home Road.. Taylor left the area on foot. He was last seen on 8/5/21, wearing a black shirt and light blue jeans. Please contact Phoenix PD with any information.
