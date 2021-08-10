DynaQuest Named Among the 10 Admired Companies by Global Business Leaders Magazine
DynaQuest Technology Services Inc., an award-winning Blockchain Solutions Provider, was named among the 10 Admired Companies Which Everyone Should Know in 2021
2020 was a challenging year for many businesses. 2021 will be a strategic year where policies, reforms and new strategies will dictate business trajectory for this decade,”GLOBAL CITY TAGUIG, METRO MANILA, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, PHILIPPINES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynaQuest Technology Services Inc., an award-winning Blockchain Solutions Provider, has been named among the 10 Admired Companies Which Everyone Should Know in 2021 by the Global Business Leaders Magazine group. Citing DynaQuest’s business transformation and evolving line of services with frontier technologies as an answer to the global business climate recovery as enterprises big and small are looking to innovate and seek out new opportunities in the frontier technology market.
— Randy Knutson
“As a company, we are humbled and elated for this recognition,” said DynaQuest CEO and Founder Randy Knutson. “2020 was a challenging year and a pivot year for many businesses here and across the globe. 2021 will be a strategic year where policies, reforms and new strategies will dictate business trajectory for this decade,” Knutson added as he describes the staggering transformation and propensity of innovation across the business and tech sectors as a way to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic.
DynaQuest is the only Philippine-based IT company to make the 2021 edition of the publication as the organizers have recognized DynaQuest’s capability to stage, host and promote business transformation and innovation to businesses across the globe. DynaQuest provides outsourced IT & Networking services and Blockchain transformation solutions across the industries of enterprise, insurtech, healthtech and fintech markets. To date, DynaQuest is also a strategic technology partner of private groups invested on sustainable and inclusive development programs.
About DynaQuest
DynaQuest was founded in 2013 as an IT-BPO Solutions Provider. In working with emerging and frontier technology, the company has successfully transformed itself into a globally recognized Blockchain solutions provider. Today, the company is guiding businesses through their Blockchain transformation journey and is also using its expertise in supporting its strategic partners with their economic and sustainable development programs.
Learn More: https://dqtsi.com/
DynaQuest Technology Services Inc
19/F Uptown Place Tower 2, 11th Drive,
Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City 1630
+63 2 3224 1862
solutions@dqtsi.com
Randy Knutson
DynaQuest Technology Services Inc.
solutions@dqtsi.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn