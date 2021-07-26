DynaQuest Wins Blockchain Sustainable Development Award from APAC Insider Business Awards 2021
DynaQuest has been recognized and awarded by APAC Insider for the best Blockchain Sustainable Development category in South East Asia.BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY TAGUIG, NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION, PHILIPPINES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynaQuest Technology Services Inc., an award-winning Blockchain Solutions Provider has been named as the Best Sustainable Development in Blockchain Solutions Provider for 2021 by APAC Insider’s South East Asia Business Award. The company is recognized for its Blockchain Systems Integration Framework in supporting the sustainable and responsible development of local economies and the inclusion of Indigenous People in the province of Caraga region in the Philippines.
“Frontier technologies such as Blockchain and Digital Identity and Access Management are paving the way for the societal transformation of regions and communities that were once underserved,” said DynaQuest CEO & Founder Randy Knutson. “We are honoured by this recognition and we will further develop this Blockchain project to support the sustainable and inclusive development of the Caraga region and its Indigenous People.
The project aims to grant legal and verifiable identities to the Indigenous People of Caraga through a managed Digital Identity System. From enrolment to providing IDs, the company aims to support the Caraga project by facilitating the inclusion of Indigenous People to the Philippine Identification System known as PHILSYS. With Blockchain technology, the company also aims to integrate the technology to help empower a decentralized economy for the future of commerce and business inthe Caraga region.
About DynaQuest
DynaQuest was founded in 2013 as an IT-BPO Solutions Provider. In working with emerging and frontier technology, the company has successfully transformed itself into a globally recognized Blockchain solutions provider. Today, the company is guiding businesses through their Blockchain transformation journey and is also using its expertise in supporting its strategic partners with their economic and sustainable development programs.
Learn More: https://dqtsi.com/
DynaQuest Technology Services Inc
19/F Uptown Place Tower 2, 11th Drive,
Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City 1630
+63 2 3224 1862
solutions@dqtsi.com
Randy Knutson
DynaQuest
solutions@dqtsi.com
