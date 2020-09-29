DynaQuest Named To the Circle of Excellence for Asia CEO Awards 2020
DynaQuest, an award-winning Blockchain solutions company, has been named to the Circle of Excellence for the Asia CEO Awards 2020.BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynaQuest has been named to the Circle of Excellence for the Asia CEO Awards 2020 and the company has also made the finalist category under the Sprout Solutions Technology Company of the Year.
The Asia CEO Awards will culminate on October 13, 2020 where the distinguished Board of Judges will announce the winners under this year’s sponsored categories and the event will be streamed live on the Asia CEO Awards Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/AsiaCeoAwards
DynaQuest is an award-winning Blockchain Solutions company that was established in 2013. Based and operating in Bonifacio Global City in Manila, the company has made the business transformation of transitioning from a Specialized BPO Provider to a Blockchain Solutions company. The company has been recognized by technology and business organizations for the awards and merits of: APACCIO OUTLOOK 2019 Top 10 Blockchain Solutions Company in Asia Pacific, 2019 BLOCONOMIC Top Blockchain Achiever, Enterprise Security Top 10 Identity and Access and Management Consulting / Services Company in Asia-Pacific and the company was recently named as among the finalist of the 2020 Enterprise Blockchain Awards under the Blockchain Leadership: Entrepreneurship award category.
“Despite this year being disrupted heavily by the pandemic, we, as a company have implemented a work from home policy and from that, we are able to work and collaborate on projects. This year, we’ve made progress in our Blockchain and Digital Identity solutions and this recognition by the Asia CEO Awards 2020 is a humbling experience. We have projects lined up for this year and to 2021 where we will apply our sustainable framework in tech-based economic building using impact and frontier technology for the development of the country’s prospective smart regions and provinces,” said Randy Knutson, the founder and CEO of DynaQuest.
