Temporary Road Closure Scheduled for U.S. Highway 83

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Contact: Doug Sherman, Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WHITE RIVER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says Foothills Contracting, Inc. will be closing U.S. Highway 83 on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, for the installation of pipe and to backfill over the additional sections of the box culvert.

This temporary road closure is necessary to complete work at three locations due to the steep terrain.

No traffic will be allowed on Highway 83 from White Feather Road north to the junkyard at Gusty Ridge Road. Only local traffic will be allowed through the project.

Highway 83 will be reopened to the traveling public on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-