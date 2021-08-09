Submit Release
Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits the Cowboy State

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of, National Guard Bureau, visited with Soldiers and Airmen over the weekend. While in Wyoming, Hokanson visited training sites and received a firsthand look at the missions of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard. He observed training at the 153rd Airlift Wing and Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

Chief of the National Guard Bureau visits the Cowboy State

