Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Former Nuclear Power Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Washington State to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might be in the Millions

If your husband or dad is a former nuclear power plant worker in Washington State or a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a former nuclear power plant worker anywhere in Washington State or a Navy Veteran who worked on or maintained nuclear powered submarines, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys.

"We want to emphasize the former nuclear power plant worker and or Nuclear Navy Veteran with mesothelioma could now live anywhere in Washington State or the nation. This includes Hanford, Bremerton-Bangor, construction workers who worked on Satsup, and or Trojan. The person with mesothelioma may have been a pipefitter, plumber, welder, mechanic, machinist, electrician or almost any type of skilled trades worker. If this sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst will be able to get specific about your compensation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Long View, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, or the Tri-Cities. https:// Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

*Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.seattlecca.org/.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma