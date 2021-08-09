“Protecting the health and safety of people and communities in our state was a top priority of the legislature’s work this session, and the governor’s announcement today is an important step in stopping the spread of the virus and its variants. Vaccines are the best defense we have against COVID-19, and that’s why the Legislature put $1.2 billion into making sure people have access to vaccines, as well as contact tracing and testing efforts. State employees and health care providers serve the public. Being vaccinated with a safe, effective vaccine is a simple extension of that commitment. We applaud the governor’s actions to keep Washingtonians safe. As legislative leaders, we strongly encourage our members and staff to get vaccinated, and will be considering possible additional COVID safety steps within the legislative branch as we approach the next legislative session.”

Washington State House Democrats GD-TEST Statement by Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig (D-Spokane) and House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) on today’s announcement by Governor Inslee regarding a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for some state employees and health care workers: