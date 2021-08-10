AcademicInfluence.com’s YouTube Channel Features Interviews with the World’s Most Influential People and More
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who are the most influential people in the world? How did they get to the pinnacle of their academic fields? And what can they tell us about their work and its impact on our future?
Announcing the Academic Influence channel at YouTube, packed with interviews with Nobel Prize winners, DBEs, and the leading minds in everything from anthropology to university admissions, as well as artificial intelligence, climate change, cybersecurity, economics, free speech, marijuana research, political science, quantum physics, vaccines, volcanology, and much more:
Academic Influence YouTube Channel
“Using the proprietary ranking technology our team of data scientists and academics developed, we’ve found the real movers and shakers in academia. Naturally, we wanted to learn about their research and how they achieved notoriety in their field,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University. “This glimpse into the minds of the world’s most brilliant people is both illuminating and inspiring for anyone who wishes to grow in scholarship and understanding.”
The growing library features more than 130 videos, including interviews with these experts and academics:
ADMISSIONS, COLLEGE PREP & EDUCATION
• Michael Poliakoff, president of the American Council of Trustees and Alumni
• Stuart Schmill, dean of admissions, MIT
• Paul Tough, author of _The Inequality Machine: How College Divides Us_
ANTHROPOLOGY
• Marcia Inhorn, Yale University
• Marshall Sahlins, University of Chicago
• Nancy Scheper-Hughes, University of California, Berkeley
BIOLOGY
• Niles Eldredge, American Museum of Natural History
• Marcus Feldman, Stanford University
• Robert Hazen, George Mason University
CHEMISTRY
• Carolyn Bertozzi, Stanford University
• Robert Curl, Rice University
• Eric Scerri, UCLA
COMPUTER SCIENCE & CYBERSECURITY
• Isaac Ben-Israel, Tel Aviv University
• Zvi Galil, Georgia Institute of Technology
• Eric Larson, author of _The Myth of Artificial Intelligence: Why Computers Can’t Think the Way We Do_
CRIMINAL JUSTICE
• Lorraine Mazerolle, University of Queensland
• Lawrence Sherman, University of Cambridge
• David Weisburd, Hebrew University / George Mason University
EARTH SCIENCES
• Michael Mann, Penn State University
• Clive Oppenheimer, University of Cambridge
• Naomi Oreskes, Harvard University
ECONOMICS
• Ha-Joon Chang, University of Cambridge
• Paul Krugman, City University of New York
• Gregory Mankiw, Harvard University
ENGINEERING
• Bin He, Carnegie Mellon University
• Robert Langer, MIT
• Matthew Tirrell, University of Chicago
HISTORY
• Dipesh Chakrabarty, University of Chicago
• Niall Ferguson, Stanford University
• Eric Foner, Columbia University
LAW
• Nadine Strossen, New York Law School
MATHEMATICS
• Keith Devlin, Stanford University
• Ken Ono, University of Virginia
• Ian Stewart, University of Warwick
PHILOSOPHY
• Khaldoun Sweis, Olive Harvey College
PHYSICS
• Dame Jocelyn Bell, University of Oxford
• Gerard‘t Hooft, Utrecht University
• Mikhail Shifman, University of Minnesota
POLITICAL SCIENCE
• Nadia Brown, Georgetown University
• Norman Finkelstein, author of _I Accuse!_
• Francis Fukuyama, Stanford University
SOCIOLOGY
• Omar Lizardo, UCLA
• Viviana Zelizer, Princeton University
OTHER DISCIPLINES
• Nancy Forde, biophysics, Simon Fraser University
• Allyn Howlett, neuropharmacology, Wake Forest University
• Alex Rogers, entrepreneurship, CEO of the International Cannabis Business Conference
Our student correspondent—and Dr. Macosko’s daughter—Karina Macosko conducted her own series of interviews, examining the educational path that ultimately led these influencers to their greatest successes.
AcademicInfluence.com’s YouTube channel hosts quick access to all the current videos in the interview series, including playlists for the various disciplines, and additional videos explaining the mission of AcademicInfluence.com. For transcripts and more, see the complete series of influencer interviews at the AcademicInfluence.com website.
Why do the influential people and higher ed institution rankings at AcademicInfluence.com stand out from all other ranking sites? Because of the proprietary InfluenceRanking Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that scours the web’s top data repositories to map and objectively measure a person’s or school’s impact on scholarship. Students and researchers now can access a superior, trustworthy ranking resource that generates unbiased rankings and is resistant to manipulation. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.
“Whether you're looking for specific direction, current insights, or are simply curious to learn more about each interviewee, we’re excited to feature amazing people as they talk about their own personal growth and learning,” says Macosko. “I know I learned a lot, and we believe you will too.”
AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent technology-driven rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond, offering resources that connect learners to leaders. AcademicInfluence.com is a part of the EducationAccess group, a family of sites dedicated to lifelong learning and personal growth.
