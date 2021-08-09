Kymanox Completes Acquisition of Neuma LLC
Acquisition enables Kymanox to lead development of combination products, particularly complex drug delivery systems and cutting-edge medical devices.MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the life science industry, announced today the acquisition of Neuma LLC (“Neuma”), an engineering services provider specializing in product development of drug delivery devices and combination products. This acquisition positions Kymanox to continue to expand and diversify its highly specialized service offerings to clients who bring important cell and gene therapies, biologics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices to market. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Neuma provides engineering services to a diverse range of medical device and biopharmaceutical clients. The company’s expertise in product design and development, sterilization development, and pre-design verification assembly and testing has been leveraged by some of the world’s largest life science companies as well as by some of most successful wearable medical technology companies.
Stephen M. Perry, Founder and CEO of Kymanox stated, “We are excited about the acquisition of Neuma, a company with an amazing reputation for innovation and transformation in the drug delivery space; furthermore, their location in the greater Philadelphia area and their emphasis on supporting early-stage programs fills two important strategic needs. The Neuma team, who shares our core values and culture of inclusion, brings specialized solutions to meet product design and development challenges. Together, we will better support commercialization of vital medicines and treatments for people to live better, love longer, and Get More [DONE].”
Neuma Co-Founder and President, Nicholas Ciccarelli, who will now serve on the Kymanox leadership team, remarked, “It is clear that this partnership will succeed because the two entities are focused on complementary areas which will be immediately beneficial to leading-edge medical technologies and to our customers who are dedicated to bringing them to market. We are confident that, together, we will bring these technologies to those that need them faster, more efficiently, and without compromises.”
“Kymanox’s commitment to high quality work product and the commercialization of combination products perfectly aligns with our own ambitions,” said Neuma Co-Founder Alexis Dechelette, PhD. “We recognized the opportunity to complement Kymanox’s world-class project management, quality engineering, and regulatory consulting with our expertise in product design and development.”
Neuma Co-Founder, Shaun Devitt, further commented, “We are excited to offer an array of specialized skills and expertise to our current and future customer base that the newly combined team possesses. The Neuma team is excited to join the Kymanox family and work collaboratively across the organization in a way that will accelerate positive outcomes for our collective customers.”
Kymanox recently completed a growth recapitalization investment from WestView Capital Partners which funded the acquisition of Neuma. Neuma LLC was represented by Duane Morris LLP, Dilworthtown Financial Consulting LLC, and Lisa Monk & Associates LLC.
About Kymanox:
Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.
About Neuma:
Founded in 2017, Neuma LLC is an engineering services firm, focused on rigorous design, development, and testing of novel medical technologies to rapidly evolve prototypes to products. Neuma leverages lean resourcing, intensive Design for Excellence (DFX) principles, and integrates system thinking into product development to transform early-stage technologies into commercial medical solutions. To learn more about Neuma LLC, visit https://neumaengineering.com/.
