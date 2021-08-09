Submit Release
Lane closure on US 83 scheduled to begin August 11 near Lake Sakakawea

BISMARCK, N.D. – The United States Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) will be closing approximately one mile of the northbound driving lane of United States Highway 83 near the Snake Creek Pumping Plant beginning August 11.

The closure will allow the USACE to perform work on the pumping plant between Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon. Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph through the lane closure and an 18-foot width restriction will be in place for northbound traffic.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

