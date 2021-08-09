Ramp and Street Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction Aug. 8-13

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for the week of Aug. 8 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURE

Access to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed from the southbound I-580 Second Street/Mill Street off ramp overnight from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Aug. 8 to Aug. 13.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

Marked detour routes available.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way during daytime hours (6a.m. to 8p.m.) daily Aug. 8 to Aug. 13.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Aug. 8 to Aug. 13 from 8p.m. to 6a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8p.m. to 5a.m., Aug. 8 to Aug. 13.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.