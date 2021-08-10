Clutch Solutions Places #1 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
Clutch Solutions Places #1 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List CRN® Recognizes the Top IT Channel Providers for Exceptional Performance and GrowthMESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Clutch Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 1st place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
“We are honored to be recognized in CRN’s Fast Growth 150 for 2021, especially as the number 1 spot,” said Clutch Solutions CEO Garrette Backie. “We have a fantastic family of hardworking individuals that strive to make Clutch Solutions a name that can be trusted to get the job done quickly and efficiently. We are a welcomed name to the market and we look forward to becoming the standard in our industry. Well done Clutch family, we are Clutch."
The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies’ exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.
“In today’s unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN’s 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The prominent companies on this year’s list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future.”
A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. You can view the complete list online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.
