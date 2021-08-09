New Specialty License Plate in Florida Cleared for Takeoff

August 9, 2021

The Blue Angels specialty license plate is now available to Florida residents.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the new Blue Angels specialty license plate has been delivered to tax collector offices and license plate agencies statewide. Floridians who purchased presale vouchers for the specialty plate are now able to redeem them at their local tax collector office or license plate agency, and those who wish to purchase the new specialty plate may do so at their local office.

New specialty license plates were authorized during the 2020 Legislative Session, and the presale process began in October 2020. The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation is the second organization from the 2020 Legislative Session to have their newly authorized specialty plate meet all design, development, manufacturing, and presale requirements established to begin the distribution process.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of the Blue Angels specialty license plate will be distributed to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, a Florida nonprofit, to fund the maintenance, programs, marketing, and projects of the foundation, including the National Naval Aviation Museum and the National Flight Academy in Pensacola.

Floridians interested in purchasing one of the many specialty license plates offered in Florida are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.

