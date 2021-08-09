TxDOT Seeks Input on the I-35 Capital Express Central Project

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an in-person meeting with a virtual option to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

The proposed improvements include removing the existing I-35 upper decks, lowering the roadway and adding two high occupancy vehicle managed lanes in each direction along I-35, with additional flyovers at I-35 and US 290 East. The project will also reconstruct east-west cross-street bridges, add pedestrian and bicycle paths and make additional safety and mobility improvements within the project limits.

Attendees will have an opportunity to review and comment on results of the alternatives evaluation, findings from an independent study of the community alternatives and proposed build-alternative layouts.

The in-person public meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Davage-Durden Student Union, Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon Street, Austin, Texas 78702.

Also on Tuesday, the virtual public meeting will be made available via my35capex.com beginning at 5 p.m. It will stay open for public comment until Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Comments may be submitted using any of the following methods:

Online: my35capex.com

Email: capexcentral@txdot.gov

Verbal comment by voicemail: (512) 651-2948

Mail: I-35 Capital Express Central Project Team, 1608 W. 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

Comments must be received on or before Sept. 8, 2021 to be included in the official record.