Westbound I-40 Traffic Switch Scheduled for Wednesday
AMARILLO – The I-40 and State Loop (SL) 335 project, known as Segment B-2 Phase II, is about to enter the second major phase of construction. The project will extend the I-40 overpasses at Helium Road to accommodate the new SL 335 frontage roads. The project is currently more than 50% complete with an anticipated completion date in fall of 2022. Allen Butler Construction, Inc., is the contractor on this $50 million project. Motorists should expect the following changes this week:
TRAFFIC SWITCH
- On Wednesday, Aug. 11, westbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m.
- Eastbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
This will allow for the construction of the new eastbound I-40 overpass at Helium Road. Traffic will remain in a two-lane configuration with one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on the newly-constructed westbound bridge at Helium Road.
RAMPS
- The entrance ramp to westbound I-40 from Soncy Road and the exit ramp to Hope Road will be opened.
- The entrance ramp to eastbound IH 40 from Hope Road and the off ramp to Soncy Road will be closed.
