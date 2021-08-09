Westbound I-40 Traffic Switch Scheduled for Wednesday

AMARILLO – The I-40 and State Loop (SL) 335 project, known as Segment B-2 Phase II, is about to enter the second major phase of construction. The project will extend the I-40 overpasses at Helium Road to accommodate the new SL 335 frontage roads. The project is currently more than 50% complete with an anticipated completion date in fall of 2022. Allen Butler Construction, Inc., is the contractor on this $50 million project. Motorists should expect the following changes this week: TRAFFIC SWITCH On Wednesday, Aug. 11, westbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m.

Eastbound I-40 traffic will be switched onto the newly-constructed overpass at Helium Road by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16. This will allow for the construction of the new eastbound I-40 overpass at Helium Road. Traffic will remain in a two-lane configuration with one eastbound lane and one westbound lane on the newly-constructed westbound bridge at Helium Road. RAMPS The entrance ramp to westbound I-40 from Soncy Road and the exit ramp to Hope Road will be opened.

The entrance ramp to eastbound IH 40 from Hope Road and the off ramp to Soncy Road will be closed. For the most up-to-date travel information, visit www.drivetexas.org and for project updates, follow us on Twitter @TxDOTAmarillo.