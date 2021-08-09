Submit Release
Area includes Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, and Ochiltree counties

PAMPA – Zachary Mayer, P.E. has been named as the new area engineer for TxDOT's Pampa Area Office, effective Aug. 9, 2021. TxDOT’s Amarillo District has three area offices – Amarillo, Dumas, and Pampa. The Pampa Area Office is responsible for highway maintenance and construction in Carson, Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, and Ochiltree counties.

Mayer was born in and raised in Spring Branch and earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Texas Tech University in 2014.  He began his TxDOT career in 2013 in the Lubbock District’s Brownfield Area Office as a summer intern. In 2015, he accepted a full-time position as an engineering assistant in the Amarillo District and participated in the engineering rotation program prior to being licensed. 

After becoming a licensed engineer, Mayer accepted became the design team lead in 2018 and served as the Amarillo District’s bridge engineer before being promoted to Pampa Assistant Area Engineer in February 2021.

“It’s always rewarding to watch someone like Zach grow through TxDOT’s engineering program and take on leadership roles,” says Amarillo District Engineer Blair Johnson. “We’re excited to see what he accomplishes next in his new role.”

In this new role, Mayer says he is looking forward to delivering high-quality and timely new construction projects with his main focus on safety – road safety, driver safety, and staff and contractor safety.

Mayer lives in Amarillo with his corgi, Max. His hobbies include fishing, hunting, golfing, and photography. 

