iStagers Partners with Brook Furniture Rental for a Streamlined Furnishing Experience
Brook and iStagers' partnership allows customers to simplify their search for high-quality, stylish furniture inventory solutions
iStagers deals with professional stagers and homeowners who need access to Brook’s high-quality, stylish, on-trend furnishings without the hassle and cost of carrying inventory.”LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iStagers, a platform for helping real estate agents and homeowners locate services to get homes in show-ready condition, has announced its new partnership with Brook Furniture Rental, a leading online service providing furniture, accessories, and housewares through its stress-free rental model. The partnership will offer versatile furniture inventory solutions to members of iStagers’ platform.
Brook provides a fast, flexible, and sustainable way to rent furniture: Members choose from Brook’s wide selection to furnish item by item, room by room, or by entire home. Brook also offers free professional design service, plus white-glove delivery and assembly on all items.
“At iStagers, we are always seeking ways to bring value to our members’ business by finding solutions to their needs. Partnering with Brook is an ideal way to go,” said Rob Campbell, founder of iStagers. “Brook’s furniture and accessories selection meet the high standards and style of what today’s homeowners love.”
“This partnership with iStagers makes good business sense and makes it easy for people to find what they’re looking for,” said Julius Milani, VP of National Accounts at Brook Furniture Rental. “iStagers deals with professional stagers and homeowners who need access to Brook’s high-quality, stylish, on-trend furnishings without the hassle and cost of carrying inventory.”
About iStagers:
Founded by real estate broker Rob Campbell, iStagers is a leading online directory serving the real estate community throughout the U.S. and Canada with resources for home staging projects. iStagers connects stagers, organizers, painters, house cleaners, and more with agents and homeowners to help get their homes ready for sale or for move-in.
About Brook Furniture Rental:
Brook Furniture Rental offers furniture, accessories, kitchen and bath essentials to match every style and need, delivered in as little as 1-2 business days. You can refresh your space, get up to speed on the latest trends, or upgrade to higher-quality pieces—all while keeping furniture out of landfills to make the world a little greener. From service to selection, Brook delivers.
