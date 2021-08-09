Harvest Hosts Announces First Ever Big Summer Giveaway
Starts August 9th through August 23rd, 2021VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts is proud to announce their first-ever big Summer Giveaway taking place from August 9th, 2021 through August 23rd, 2021. The giveaway features three prize packages available to contestants who enter through the contest website, harvesthosts.com/giveaway.
Winner #1 will receive the grand prize of a Harvest Hosts Lifetime Membership, Boondockers Welcome One Year Membership, Campground Views Lifetime Membership, $1000 Outdoorsy Credit, One Free Year of Togo RV Plus, EmpireCovers RV Cover, Hat, and T-shirt, GoTenna Mesh Networking 8-Pack Set, and Ultimats USA The Defender 3.0.
Winner #2 will receive a Harvest Hosts One Year Membership, Boondockers Welcome One Year Membership, Campground Views Lifetime Membership, All American Sun Oven Ultimate Package, One Free Year of Togo RV Plus, Luminaid PackLite Titan 2-in-1 Power Lantern, and Ultimats USA The Defender.
Winner #3 will receive a Harvest Hosts One Year Membership, Luminaid PackLite 2-in-1 Power Lantern, SPOT Gen4 GPS Messenger, and EmpireCovers Hat and T-Shirt.
The Harvest Hosts Big Summer Giveaway is proudly and generously sponsored by Harvest Hosts, Boondockers Welcome, Ultimat, Campground Views, Outdoorsy, Togo RV, EmpireCovers, goTenna, Globalstar, Sun Oven, and Luminaid.
Each prize tier winner will be selected at random from the pool of entrants. Winners will be limited to residents of the United States and Canada. No purchase is necessary to enter.
About Harvest Hosts:
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at more than 2,400 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses all over North America. The company’s mission is to help people live happier lives through road travel while supporting wonderful small businesses along the way. To learn more about Harvest Hosts, please visit www.harvesthosts.com.
