Harvest Hosts to Offer New Event Series: Harvest Hosts CampOuts

Harvest Hosts CampOuts offer immersive, behind-the-scenes stays at wineries, ranches, and more, bringing Members even better travel experiences.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Hosts, the leading membership program that provides unique overnight RV experiences at wineries, farms, breweries, and attractions across North America, today announced the launch of Harvest Hosts CampOuts, a new series of ticketed, small-group events designed to offer RVers deeper, more immersive experiences at a variety of Host locations.Harvest Hosts CampOuts are curated, multi-day gatherings where a limited number of RV travelers can stay on-site and enjoy an exclusive experience with behind-the-scenes access, special activities, and meaningful connections with both Hosts and fellow members. These events mark a new evolution in the Harvest Hosts experience, expanding beyond overnight stays into fully immersive travel moments.“Harvest Hosts has always been about creating memorable, one-of-a-kind experiences for RVers,” said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. “With CampOuts, we’re taking that to the next level—offering our members the opportunity to slow down, connect more deeply with our Hosts, and share unforgettable experiences with a small community of like-minded travelers.”Unlike traditional Harvest Hosts stays, CampOuts are ticketed, multi-day events. This means:- Small, intimate group sizes- Curated schedules of activities and experiences- Exclusive access; events are not available to the general public- Opportunities to connect with Hosts and fellow RVers on a deeper level- Harvest Hosts, Escapees RV Club, and Boondockers Welcome Members are welcome to attendEach CampOut is thoughtfully designed in partnership with individual Host locations, ensuring a unique and authentic experience tailored to the setting.Harvest Hosts is kicking off the program with two inaugural events taking place Memorial Day Weekend: May 22-24, 2026. Both of these events are limited to 50 RVs.These events are intentionally designed for small groups, and space is limited. Members are encouraged to reserve early to secure their spot and take part in these one-of-a-kind experiences.1. DuCard Vineyards CampOut (Virginia)Nestled at the eastern edge of the Shenandoah National Park in the shadow of Old Rag Mountain, DuCard Vineyards is highly regarded as one of the top-rated vineyards in the Harvest Hosts Program.The DuCard Vineyards CampOut will offer guests an immersive vineyard experience, including exclusive access to the property, curated tastings, and opportunities to learn more about the winemaking process directly from the team.Pricing: $100 per adult ticket, free for kidsView the schedule and get tickets to this event here: https://www.escapees.com/events/hh-campouts-ducard-vineyards-2026 2. Tuff's Ranch Western Adventure CampOut (Colorado)For families who want to spend their Memorial Day weekend out west, the Tuffs Ranch CampOut is a great option. Located 30 miles east of the Denver metro area, this animal rescue and cattle ranch offers its visitors a refuge from city life. You’ll find cattle, chickens, alpacas, lambs, emus, goats, and pigs throughout the ranch.The CampOut experience is designed to be fun for the whole family, with an itinerary full of kid-friendly options, including storytimes, a “blacksmithing” experience, wool spinning, cheesemaking, farming activities, and more. The adults can enjoy hay rides, the archery range, and the BBQ dinner and bonfire.Pricing: $100 per adult ticket, $50 per kid ticketView the schedule and get tickets to this event here: https://www.escapees.com/events/hh-campouts-tuffs-ranch-2026 3. Wilds of Arizona CampOut at Ash Creek CanyonTwo weeks later, Harvest Hosts is offering its next CampOut in Chrysotile, Arizona, from June 5-7, 2026. Wilds of Arizona, the off-roading tour company, will be hosting the event at Ash Creek Canyon. Activities include waterfall and creek hikes, a visit to a waterfall, mine tours, a “History of Chrysotile” talk, and off-roading tours, available at an additional charge.View the full schedule and get tickets to this event here: https://www.escapees.com/events/hh-campouts-wilds-of-arizona-2026 4. FindUsCamping Clydesdale Barn Party Campout at Suttler Post Clydesdale FarmNext, Harvest Hosts Members are invited to attend FindUsCamping’s event at Suttler Post Clydesdale Farm, a Harvest Hosts location in Maryland. Taking place October 8-11, 2026, this is a four-day boondocking barn party that’s sure to be a great time. This is FindUsCamping’s fifth time hosting this event, and Harvest Hosts Members are encouraged to join the fun!View the full schedule and get tickets to this event here: https://www.escapees.com/events/hh-campouts-clydesdale-barn-party-2026 Bonus: Escapees Resort GetawayIn addition to the CampOuts, Harvest Hosts All Access Members also have the ability to register for all Escapees RV Club events, including the Texas Resort Getaway taking place September 28-October 2, 2026 at Camp Margaritaville Resort in Crystal Beach, Texas.This co-branded event offers a resort-style RV experience in Texas, featuring social gatherings, community activities, and opportunities for RVers to connect in a relaxing setting.Learn more and register here: https://www.escapees.com/events/texas-resort-getaway-2026 “This is an exciting time at Harvest Hosts and Escapees RV Club,” says Chris Smith, Senior Director of Community & Events. “It’ll be great to see big groups of Harvest Hosts and Escapees Members getting to experience Host locations together and find new value in their Membership and in the Harvest Hosts community.”Together, these events reflect Harvest Hosts’ broader commitment to building community and creating more ways for members to connect—both with each other and with the destinations they visit.To learn more and view all upcoming events, visit:Harvest Hosts locations interested in hosting a CampOut should email campouts@harvesthosts.com.About Harvest HostsHarvest Hosts, the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete group of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience. Its collection of companies includes the central Harvest Hosts product, a membership that offers unique overnight stays at wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses; Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; Escapees RV Club, one of the largest and most established RV membership organizations, offering resources, education, and community for all RVers; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays.To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com www.britstops.com ; or download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS or Android Media Contact:

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