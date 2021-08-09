Black-Owned Juice Bar Aims To End Food Insecurity In Tampa
Sole Beauty & Juice Bar Brings Healthy Alternatives to local CommunityTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATE, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sole Beauty & Juice Bar owner Shamica Ware recently celebrated the grand opening of a health-focused facility in the East Tampa area. After seeing a tremendous need in the African American community to have access to healthier food options and lifestyle choices, Ware set out to become a dependable alternative to fast food restaurant chains and convenience stores.
In 2012, Ware opened a beauty salon in Brandon, Florida with a vision to help women boost their self-esteem. After obtaining her Associates Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics, she decided to extend her reach in the community by offering health food options that supported both internal and external self-improvement. On Aug. 3, 2021, Ware moved her business location to a food insecure neighborhood to help shift the mindset of local residents to nutritional self-care lifestyles.
Ware recently spoke about her mission during the grand opening ceremony stating: “My goal is to encourage sustainable living and beauty from the inside out through having available fresh healthy beverage and food options. Alongside with providing a clean and upscale salon environment for our beautiful professional health-conscious women in the surrounding areas. We will also serve by offering an array of social events that will encourage reading (for youth and adults) with an interest in adopting Robles Elementary.”
Sole Beauty and Juice Bar’s new location was purposefully selected in a food desert in order to increase availability and access to nutrient rich foods. The juice bar, with it’s convenient easy-service window, will provide cold pressed juices from their beverage brand called ZING. Local residents can also select from fresh açaí and pitaya bowls, fruit cups, detox packages and other nutritional items that offer lifelong health benefits.
Sole Beauty & Juice Bar is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 6207 N. 40th St., Tampa 33610.
