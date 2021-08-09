Colorado Conference Calls All Patriots to Action
Truth & Liberty Coalition: A two-day conference in Woodland Park, COWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truth & Liberty Coalition, a nonprofit organization inspiring ordinary people to participate in government, will hold a conference on the campus of Charis Bible College, Sept. 10-11. The conference will empower citizens to influence our state and nation with positive change and biblical values. Founded on the American ideal that government should be “of the people, by the people and for the people,” the Truth & Liberty Coalition’s mission is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians to stand for biblical truth in the public square.
This two-day conference will feature speakers Andrew Wommack, U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mario Murillo, Pastor Duane Sheriff, Bishop E.W. Jackson and Richard Harris. These conservative voices will encourage and motivate attendees to exercise their constitutional rights and see effective change in their communities.
Attendees will have the opportunity to join interactive workshops facilitated by influential leaders who will share useful information on how to get involved and act. Topics include reaching ethic communities, how to start a culture impact team, election integrity, opportunities for influence in 2022, and much more. Numerous conservative organizations will have booths at the conference where attendees can engage and find opportunities to get involved.
The conference will feature a musical celebration of America and 20th anniversary commemoration of Sept. 11, 2001. The performances will inspire and motivate people to advance the ideals that make America great!
The Truth & Liberty Conference is a free event, but registration is requested. Children are welcome but childcare is not provided.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
For questions please contact: Michael Perini at 719-651-5943 or
newstruthlibertycoalition@gmail.com
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. The Coalition provides information to its viewers through weekly live streams featuring various influential guests. Their website houses numerous resources that connect visitors with many organizations across the nation with whom they can partner. Their goal is to enable ordinary citizens to make an impact in their local areas. Find Truth & Liberty Coalition at truthandliberty.net, on Facebook and on Twitter.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television program, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
