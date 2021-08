Mentoring Her Launches Exciting Updates To Its Technology Platform

Exciting Updates on Mentoring Her- Graphic Summary

REISTERSTOWN , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentoring Her launches 3 new exciting updates to its platform this month!Mentors and mentees can now connect with each other, discuss hot topics and access resources on the go with the new Mentoring Her mobile applicationSteps to get the mobile app:Visit www.mentoringher.com and apply to joinVisit “Explore Community” once you have been approved to join using your mobile device browser(use Safari on your iOS device)Follow the prompt to “Add to Home Screen”Voila! The Mentoring Her app will be added to your phone's applications and you’re ready to use Mentoring Her on your mobile deviceThe Free Business Directory: Members of Mentoring Her get the perks of promoting their businesses for free on Mentoring HerTo list your business, all you have to do is:Log in to www.mentoringher.com Select the “Resources” tabSelect “Business Directory”Click on “Create Resource” and fill out your business informationMentoring Pathways: Introducing a gamified way to get competent in new skills and earn badges while at it!To see what task you have been assigned:Select the “Pathways” tab once you are logged on to www.mentoringher.com Complete the quizzes and earn a badge once you are doneEarn different badges for each competency levelLooking for a mentor or would like to be a mentor? Join us at www.mentoringher.com to start making those connections now!