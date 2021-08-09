Submit Release
Mentoring Her Launches Exciting Updates To Its Technology Platform

REISTERSTOWN , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentoring Her launches 3 new exciting updates to its platform this month!

Mentors and mentees can now connect with each other, discuss hot topics and access resources on the go with the new Mentoring Her mobile application
Steps to get the mobile app:
Visit www.mentoringher.com and apply to join
Visit “Explore Community” once you have been approved to join using your mobile device browser(use Safari on your iOS device)
Follow the prompt to “Add to Home Screen”
Voila! The Mentoring Her app will be added to your phone's applications and you’re ready to use Mentoring Her on your mobile device

The Free Business Directory: Members of Mentoring Her get the perks of promoting their businesses for free on Mentoring Her
To list your business, all you have to do is:
Log in to www.mentoringher.com
Select the “Resources” tab
Select “Business Directory”
Click on “Create Resource” and fill out your business information

Mentoring Pathways: Introducing a gamified way to get competent in new skills and earn badges while at it!
To see what task you have been assigned:
Select the “Pathways” tab once you are logged on to www.mentoringher.com
Complete the quizzes and earn a badge once you are done
Earn different badges for each competency level

Looking for a mentor or would like to be a mentor? Join us at www.mentoringher.com to start making those connections now!

